Fort Riley Friday travels to Smoky Hill Flats and Marshall Army Airfield

This #FortRileyFriday we begin our look at Marshall Army Airfield. Located in an area known as Smoky Hill Flats, what we now know as the airfield was originally the post's polo field. On May 31, 1907, the Junction City Union newspaper reported that the war department made an allotment of $3,000 for construction of a bungalow at the polo grounds. The article goes on to say, "It will be built this summer and will be the finest buildings in the way of a country club house or sportsmen's lodge in this part of the state. At that place is one of the best polo grounds in the West." The polo bungalow was indeed built in 1907 and by all accounts is the oldest permanent structure on the airfield. Located at 748 Ray Road, the bungalow has also served as an airfield maintenance facility and is currently home to Fort Riley's fire and security alarm contractor.



Pictured: top & center, building 748 today; bottom, Fort Riley polo team, early 1920s. Grant's Ridge is visible in the background.



Have you or someone you know ever worked in bldg. 748? Let us know in the comments!

