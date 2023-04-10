Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vice President Harris promotes Brig. Gen. Middleton [Image 2 of 8]

    Vice President Harris promotes Brig. Gen. Middleton

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2023

    Photo by Eric Dietrich 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    Space Force Col. Jacob Middleton recites his oath of office to Vice President Kamala Harris during his promotion to brigadier general at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, Washington, D.C., April 4, 2023. Middleton is the director of national security space policy for the National Space Council. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

