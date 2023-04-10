Vice President Harris promotes Brig. Gen. Middleton

Space Force Col. Jacob Middleton recites his oath of office to Vice President Kamala Harris during his promotion to brigadier general at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, Washington, D.C., April 4, 2023. Middleton is the director of national security space policy for the National Space Council. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

