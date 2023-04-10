230412-A-NR779-2007 MANAMA, Bahrain (April 12, 2023) Members assigned to U.S. Naval Forces Central Command speak during a mental health awareness event in Bahrain, April 12, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Aaron Troutman)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2023 06:18
|Photo ID:
|7735810
|VIRIN:
|230412-A-NR779-2007
|Resolution:
|5600x4000
|Size:
|813.49 KB
|Location:
|MANAMA, BH
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|1
This work, NAVCENT Holds Mental Health Standdown [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Aaron Troutman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
