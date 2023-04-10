Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVCENT Holds Mental Health Standdown [Image 1 of 2]

    NAVCENT Holds Mental Health Standdown

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    04.12.2023

    Photo by Spc. Aaron Troutman 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230412-A-NR779-1144 MANAMA, Bahrain (April 12, 2023) Cmdr. Anthony Baker, a U.S. Naval Forces Central Command chaplain, speaks during a mental health awareness event in Bahrain, April 12, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Aaron Troutman)

    Date Taken: 04.12.2023
    Date Posted: 04.12.2023 06:18
    Location: MANAMA, BH 
    CENTCOM
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    NAVCENT
    Menatal Health Awarness

