Suspicious Package Training -Directorate of Emergency Services- USAG Benelux

A team of the Belgian Forces Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit takes part in the after-action report that concludes the suspicious package training, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, March 27, 2022. The training allowed U.S. Army Garrison Benelux Directorate of Emergency Services to test interoperability with host nation emergency services. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

