    Suspicious Package Training -Directorate of Emergency Services- USAG Benelux [Image 15 of 21]

    Suspicious Package Training -Directorate of Emergency Services- USAG Benelux

    CHIèVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    03.27.2023

    Photo by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    A remote-controlled robot of the Belgian Forces Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit records the scene after disabling an improvised explosive device as the unit takes part in a suspicious package training, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, March 27, 2022. The training allowed U.S. Army Garrison Benelux Directorate of Emergency Services to test interoperability with host nation emergency services. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

