    Command CMSgt Jessica McWain retires at PSAB [Image 4 of 7]

    Command CMSgt Jessica McWain retires at PSAB

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    06.11.1674

    Photo by Senior Airman Stephani Barge 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. service members honor Command Chief Master Sgt. Jessica McWain, 378th Air Expeditionary Wing command chief, during her retirement ceremony at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, April 6, 2023. McWain served in the Air Force for 23 years as a Security Forces Airman. She also served as a Professional Military Instructor and First Sergeant. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Stephani Barge)

    AFCENT
    U.S. Air Force
    PSAB
    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

