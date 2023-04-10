Command CMSgt Jessica McWain retires at PSAB

U.S. service members honor Command Chief Master Sgt. Jessica McWain, 378th Air Expeditionary Wing command chief, during her retirement ceremony at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, April 6, 2023. McWain served in the Air Force for 23 years as a Security Forces Airman. She also served as a Professional Military Instructor and First Sergeant. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Stephani Barge)

Date Taken: 06.11.1674 Date Posted: 04.12.2023