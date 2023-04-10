Army ROTC Cadet and Kentucky National Guard Soldier Blake Embry demonstrates the bench-press exercise at Buell armory on the University of Kentucky's campus in Lexington, Ky.
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2023 10:24
|Photo ID:
|7732814
|VIRIN:
|220407-Z-TA720-0001
|Resolution:
|5790x3860
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|FRANKFORT, KY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kentucky Guardsman and ROTC Cadet Blake Embry sets powerlifting record, qualifies for USPA National Championships [Image 3 of 3], by 1LT Kaitlin Baudendistel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Kentucky Guardsman and ROTC Cadet Blake Embry sets powerlifting record, qualifies for USPA National Championships
Kentucky Guardsman and ROTC Cadet Blake Embry sets powerlifting record, qualifies for USPA National Championships
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT