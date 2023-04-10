Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kentucky Guardsman and ROTC Cadet Blake Embry sets powerlifting record, qualifies for USPA National Championships [Image 1 of 3]

    Kentucky Guardsman and ROTC Cadet Blake Embry sets powerlifting record, qualifies for USPA National Championships

    FRANKFORT, KY, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Kaitlin Baudendistel 

    Kentucky National Guard Public Affairs Office   

    Army ROTC Cadet and Kentucky National Guard Soldier Blake Embry demonstrates the deadlift exercise at Buell armory on the University of Kentucky's campus in Lexington, Ky.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2023
    Date Posted: 04.11.2023 10:25
    Photo ID: 7732781
    VIRIN: 220407-Z-TA720-0003
    Resolution: 4326x3609
    Size: 0 B
    Location: FRANKFORT, KY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kentucky Guardsman and ROTC Cadet Blake Embry sets powerlifting record, qualifies for USPA National Championships [Image 3 of 3], by 1LT Kaitlin Baudendistel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Kentucky Guardsman and ROTC Cadet Blake Embry sets powerlifting record, qualifies for USPA National Championships
    Kentucky Guardsman and ROTC Cadet Blake Embry sets powerlifting record, qualifies for USPA National Championships
    Kentucky Guardsman and ROTC Cadet Blake Embry sets powerlifting record, qualifies for USPA National Championships

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Kentucky Guardsman and ROTC Cadet Blake Embry sets powerlifting record, qualifies for USPA National Championships

    Kentucky Guardsman and ROTC Cadet Blake Embry sets powerlifting record, qualifies for USPA National Championships

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    fitness
    ROTC
    powerlifting
    ACFT
    Kentucky National Gurd
    University of Kentucky

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT