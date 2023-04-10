Cpt. Grant Hewitt, commander, 1057th Military Police Company, gifts a plaque to Maj. Victor Nunchuck, executive officer, Base Support Battalion, Area Support Group - Kuwait, at a transfer of authority ceremony at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, April 4, 2023. National Guard Soldiers of the incoming 860th MP Company, Arizona, replace the outgoing 1057th MP Company, Nebraska in the primary base policing role under ASG-KU.
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2023 15:38
|Photo ID:
|7731021
|VIRIN:
|230404-A-FM739-450
|Resolution:
|5734x3825
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Military Police Transfer of Authority at Camp Arifjan, April, 2023 [Image 17 of 17], by 1LT Austin May, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT