Date Taken: 04.04.2023 Date Posted: 04.10.2023 15:38 Photo ID: 7730959 VIRIN: 230404-A-FM739-568 Resolution: 5734x3825 Size: 0 B Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW

Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Military Police Transfer of Authority at Camp Arifjan, April, 2023 [Image 17 of 17], by 1LT Austin May, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.