    Coast Guard interdicts lancha crew, seizes 1000 pounds of shark off Texas coast [Image 2 of 2]

    Coast Guard interdicts lancha crew, seizes 1000 pounds of shark off Texas coast

    TX, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    A Coast Guard Station South Padre Island 33-foot Special Purpose Craft-Law Enforcement boat crew approaches a lancha in waters subject to U.S. law enforcement off the southern Texas coast, April 9, 2023. The Station South Padre Island crew interdicted the lancha, seized 1000 pounds of shark and transferred four Mexican fishermen to Customs and Border Protection agents for further processing. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Station South Padre Island)

    TAGS

    lancha, shark, illegal fishing, iuu, coast guard, interdiction

