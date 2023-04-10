A medium shot shows some of the sharks aboard a lancha in waters subject to U.S. law enforcement off the southern Texas coast, April 9, 2023. The Station South Padre Island crew interdicted the lancha, seized 1000 pounds of shark and transferred four Mexican fishermen to Customs and Border Protection agents for further processing. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Station South Padre Island)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.09.2023 Date Posted: 04.10.2023 15:23 Photo ID: 7730953 VIRIN: 230409-G-G0108-2002 Resolution: 934x1627 Size: 0 B Location: TX, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard interdicts lancha crew, seizes 1000 pounds of shark off Texas coast [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.