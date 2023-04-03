Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nesting season begins at DMCAs [Image 2 of 2]

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2023

    Photo by Emily Klinkenborg 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District

    Mary Richards (left) and Robin Armetta (right), two biologists from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District, survey bird species in the dredged material containment areas along the Savannah River, March 23, 2023. The biologists make note of any wildlife at the DMCAs during their survey visits and send their reports to resource agencies and higher headquarters.

    Date Taken: 03.23.2023
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Nesting Season
    Beneficial Use
    Savannah District
    Dredged Material Containment Areas
    Bird Habitat

