Mary Richards (left) and Robin Armetta (right), two biologists from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District, survey bird species in the dredged material containment areas along the Savannah River, March 23, 2023. The biologists make note of any wildlife at the DMCAs during their survey visits and send their reports to resource agencies and higher headquarters.
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2023 07:38
|Photo ID:
|7730163
|VIRIN:
|230323-A-GT965-1003
|Resolution:
|1787x963
|Size:
|333.02 KB
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Nesting season begins at DMCAs [Image 2 of 2], by Emily Klinkenborg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Nesting season begins at DMCAs
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT