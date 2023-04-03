Nesting season begins at DMCAs

Mary Richards (left) and Robin Armetta (right), two biologists from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District, survey bird species in the dredged material containment areas along the Savannah River, March 23, 2023. The biologists make note of any wildlife at the DMCAs during their survey visits and send their reports to resource agencies and higher headquarters.

