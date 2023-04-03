Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nesting season begins at DMCAs [Image 1 of 2]

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2023

    Photo by Emily Klinkenborg 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District

    Mary Richards, a biologist from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District, planning branch, looks through a scope to observe and count bird species in the dredged material containment areas along the Savannah River, March 23, 2023. The DMCAs are designated placement sites for sediment removed from the Savannah River that provide habitats for several bird species.

    Date Taken: 03.23.2023
    Date Posted: 04.10.2023 07:38
    Photo ID: 7730162
    VIRIN: 230323-A-GT965-1002
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 371.95 KB
    Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US 
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Nesting Season
    Beneficial Use
    Savannah District
    Dredged Material Containment Areas
    Bird Habitat

