Mary Richards, a biologist from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District, planning branch, looks through a scope to observe and count bird species in the dredged material containment areas along the Savannah River, March 23, 2023. The DMCAs are designated placement sites for sediment removed from the Savannah River that provide habitats for several bird species.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.23.2023 Date Posted: 04.10.2023 07:38 Photo ID: 7730162 VIRIN: 230323-A-GT965-1002 Resolution: 1920x1080 Size: 371.95 KB Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Nesting season begins at DMCAs [Image 2 of 2], by Emily Klinkenborg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.