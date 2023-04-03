Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pride of the Pack: Tech. Sgt. Leonard Mask [Image 1 of 2]

    Pride of the Pack: Tech. Sgt. Leonard Mask

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    04.07.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Akeem Campbell 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Leonard Mask, 8th Maintenance Squadron unit deployment manager, listens to a phone call at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 7, 2023. Mask manages readiness for nearly 500 8 MXS Airmen and over 2000 pieces of mission essential equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Akeem K. Campbell)

    Date Taken: 04.07.2023
    Date Posted: 04.10.2023 03:17
    VIRIN: 230407-F-RA633-1019
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR
    This work, Pride of the Pack: Tech. Sgt. Leonard Mask [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Akeem Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    8th Fighter Wing
    Kunsan
    Wolf Pack
    UDM
    Pride of the Pack
    8 MXS

