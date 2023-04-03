Red Dragons conduct Walk a Mile Event for SAAPM

In support of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM), the Red Dragons held a Walk a Mile event in the 501st Military Intelligence Brigade footprint, April 4, 2023. This event signified the declaration of our Soldiers to promote a culture where sexual violence is not permitted and intervention is the norm. After the walk, Red Dragon Soldiers signed the Brigade SHARP proclamation to pledge that they will stop and intervene in any sexual violence. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Shinyang Park)

