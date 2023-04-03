Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Dragons conduct Walk a Mile Event for SAAPM [Image 10 of 18]

    Red Dragons conduct Walk a Mile Event for SAAPM

    PYEONGTAEK, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    04.03.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Sarah Kang 

    501st Military Intelligence Brigade

    In support of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM), the Red Dragons held a Walk a Mile event in the 501st Military Intelligence Brigade footprint, April 4, 2023. This event signified the declaration of our Soldiers to promote a culture where sexual violence is not permitted and intervention is the norm. After the walk, Red Dragon Soldiers signed the Brigade SHARP proclamation to pledge that they will stop and intervene in any sexual violence. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Shinyang Park)

