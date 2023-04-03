Baptism on Easter Sunday Aboard Anchorage (LPD 23)

SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 9, 2023) – Lt. Zachary Juniper, right, performs a baptism on Cpl. Andrew Fuqua, a light armored vehicle crewman assigned to 2nd Division, 4th Marines (2/4), 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU),on Easter Sunday aboard amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23), April 9, 2023. Navy Religious Ministry Teams provide and facilitate for the spiritual needs of all personnel. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport docks USS Anchorage (LPD 23) and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th MEU to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serves as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tom Tonthat)

