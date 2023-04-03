Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Easter [Image 2 of 4]

    Easter

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    04.09.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tom Tonthat 

    USS Anchorage (LPD 23)

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 9. 2023) – Lt. Zachary Juniper leads Sailors, and Marines assigned to 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), in the taking of communion during an Easter Sunday service on the flight deck of amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23), April 9, 2023. Navy Religious Ministry Teams provide and facilitate for the spiritual needs of all personnel. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport docks USS Anchorage (LPD 23) and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th MEU to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serves as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tom Tonthat)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2023
    Date Posted: 04.09.2023 19:16
    Photo ID: 7729838
    VIRIN: 230409-N-HX806-1064
    Resolution: 5166x3444
    Size: 804.92 KB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Easter [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Tom Tonthat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Easter
    Easter
    Easter
    Baptism on Easter Sunday Aboard Anchorage (LPD 23)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Chaplain
    Easter
    USS Anchorage
    LPD 23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT