2023 Camp Lejeune Easter Sunrise Service

U.S. Navy Lt. Jonathan Shour, a Marine Corps Installations East (MCIEAST) Chaplain, speaks during the Camp Lejeune Easter Sunrise Service in the Main Side Protestant Chapel on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, April 9, 2023. The MCIEAST chaplains host the annual Easter Sunrise Service for Marines, sailors and their families to celebrate the Easter holiday. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Loriann Dauscher)

