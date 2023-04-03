Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 Camp Lejeune Easter Sunrise Service [Image 7 of 9]

    2023 Camp Lejeune Easter Sunrise Service

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Loriann Dauscher 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    U.S. Navy Lt. Eluid Omwange, a Marine Corps Installations East (MCIEAST) Chaplain, speaks during the Camp Lejeune Easter Sunrise Service in the Main Side Protestant Chapel on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, April 9, 2023. The MCIEAST chaplains host the annual Easter Sunrise Service for Marines, sailors and their families to celebrate the Easter holiday. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Loriann Dauscher)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2023
    Date Posted: 04.09.2023 14:31
    Photo ID: 7729729
    VIRIN: 230409-M-GV552-1076
    Resolution: 5464x7749
    Size: 19.18 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 Camp Lejeune Easter Sunrise Service [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Loriann Dauscher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Families
    Chaplains
    MCIEAST
    Camp Lejeune
    Easter
    Make Ready

