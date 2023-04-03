Military kids take to the lawn games during the EasterAVAGANZA at Fort Bliss, Texas, April 8, 2023. The Bliss FMWR event brought troops and families to Biggs Park for an Easter weekend event that included food trucks, bounce houses, lots of free giveaways, and hourly egg hunts.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.08.2023 Date Posted: 04.08.2023 21:14 Photo ID: 7729505 VIRIN: 230408-A-KV967-1005 Resolution: 2100x1400 Size: 1.31 MB Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bliss FMWR Easter event packs Biggs Park [Image 3 of 3], by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.