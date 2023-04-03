Military kids take to the lawn games during the EasterAVAGANZA at Fort Bliss, Texas, April 8, 2023. The Bliss FMWR event brought troops and families to Biggs Park for an Easter weekend event that included food trucks, bounce houses, lots of free giveaways, and hourly egg hunts.
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2023 21:14
|Photo ID:
|7729505
|VIRIN:
|230408-A-KV967-1005
|Resolution:
|2100x1400
|Size:
|1.31 MB
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bliss FMWR Easter event packs Biggs Park [Image 3 of 3], by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT