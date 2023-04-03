Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bliss FMWR Easter event packs Biggs Park [Image 2 of 3]

    Bliss FMWR Easter event packs Biggs Park

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2023

    Photo by David Poe 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    A military kid gets a big-picture view of the crowd at the EasterAVAGANZA at Fort Bliss, Texas, April 8, 2023. The Bliss FMWR event brought troops and families to Biggs Park for an Easter weekend event that included food trucks, bounce houses, lots of free giveaways, and hourly egg hunts.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2023
    Date Posted: 04.08.2023 21:14
    Photo ID: 7729504
    VIRIN: 230408-A-KV967-1003
    Resolution: 2100x1680
    Size: 1.65 MB
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bliss FMWR Easter event packs Biggs Park [Image 3 of 3], by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Bliss FMWR Easter event packs Biggs Park
    Bliss FMWR Easter event packs Biggs Park
    Bliss FMWR Easter event packs Biggs Park

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    soldier
    fort bliss
    family
    texas
    army
    usarmy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT