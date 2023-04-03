USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Daily Operations

230407-N-OX847-1115 IONIAN SEA (April 7, 2023) Sailors assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) gather on the flight deck for a foreign object debris walk-down, April 7, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Spaulding)

Date Taken: 04.07.2023