USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Daily Operations

230407-N-OX847-1075 IONIAN SEA (April 7, 2023) Lt. Howard O’Berry, left, and Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Danyela Bravo, both assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), exchange the night operations binder on the ship’s bridge, April 7, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (This photo has been edited for security purposes)(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Spaulding)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.07.2023 Date Posted: 04.08.2023 08:41 Location: IONIAN SEA