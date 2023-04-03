Fort McCoy youth, families enjoy Easter fun with Easter Eggstravaganza 2023

Installation community members participate in the 2023 Easter Eggstravaganza on April 1, 2023, at McCoy’s Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. Dozens of people attended the event on a chilly day that included an egg hunt, crafting activities, and more. The event was coordinated by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation. (U.S. Army Photo by Ryan Hoffman/Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation)

Date Taken: 04.01.2023