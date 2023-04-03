Fort McCoy youth, families enjoy Easter fun with Easter Eggstravaganza 2023

Courtesy Photo | Installation community members participate in the 2023 Easter Eggstravaganza on April...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Installation community members participate in the 2023 Easter Eggstravaganza on April 1, 2023, at McCoy’s Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. Dozens of people attended the event on a chilly day that included an egg hunt, crafting activities, and more. The event was coordinated by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation. (U.S. Army Photo by Ryan Hoffman/Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation) see less | View Image Page

Fort McCoy youth collected eggs outside McCoy’s Community Center and more on April 1 during the Easter Eggstravaganza 2023 at the installation.



The event was coordinated by the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (DFMWR) and attendees were able to purchase breakfast, plus they participated in crafts, and had photos with the Easter Bunny.



Directorate of Emergency Services personnel also escorted the Easter bunny to McCoy’s Community Center where the egg hunt took place. Dozens of children participated in the fun despite chilly temperatures.



“Fantastic attendance at the Easter Eggstravaganza,” stated a Fort McCoy DFMWR Facebook post about the event. “Thank you for braving the chilly temperatures.”



In the comments on the same Facebook post, one commenter was glad to have attended the event.



“We had a great time,” the event attendee said. “Thank you for putting together such a wonderful event!”



Another attendee wrote, “Great family event! So much fun...Thank you!”



And another attendee wrote, “We had a great time. Thank you for hosting this amazing event.”



The Eggstravaganza made a return in 2022 after having to be stopped for a few years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And to have it come back with great attendance has been greatly appreciated, DFMWR officials said.



(Article prepared by the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office.)