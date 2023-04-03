U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Scott Hattok, 11th Civil Engineer Squadron project management chief, carries his individual protective equipment during a Personnel Deployment Function on March 30, 2023, at Joint Base Andrews, Md. Service members are required to complete a PDF to ensure they are mentally and physically prepared for their upcoming deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Treffry)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.30.2023 Date Posted: 04.07.2023 14:23 Photo ID: 7728011 VIRIN: 230330-F-HL483-003 Resolution: 5985x3982 Size: 1.68 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JBAB Personnel Deployment Function readies departing Airmen [Image 3 of 3], by Jason Treffry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.