    JBAB Personnel Deployment Function readies departing Airmen [Image 3 of 3]

    JBAB Personnel Deployment Function readies departing Airmen

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2023

    Photo by Jason Treffry 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Scott Hattok, 11th Civil Engineer Squadron project management chief, carries his individual protective equipment during a Personnel Deployment Function on March 30, 2023, at Joint Base Andrews, Md. Service members are required to complete a PDF to ensure they are mentally and physically prepared for their upcoming deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Treffry)

    Date Taken: 03.30.2023
    Date Posted: 04.07.2023
    Photo ID: 7728011
    VIRIN: 230330-F-HL483-003
    Resolution: 5985x3982
    Size: 1.68 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    JBAB Personnel Deployment Function readies departing Airmen
    JBAB Personnel Deployment Function readies departing Airmen
    JBAB Personnel Deployment Function readies departing Airmen

    cbrn
    air force
    jbab
    pre deployment
    individual protective equipment
    personnel deployment function

