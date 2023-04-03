U.S. Air Force Chaplain (Capt.) Joshua Zarzana, a chaplain, speaks to service members during a Personnel Deployment Function on March 30, 2023, at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C. PDFs allow service members to meet with unit representatives from around base to ask questions about family care, finances and other personnel-related matters prior to deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Treffry)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2023 14:23
|Photo ID:
|7728009
|VIRIN:
|230330-F-HL483-001
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.51 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JBAB Personnel Deployment Function readies departing Airmen [Image 3 of 3], by Jason Treffry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
JBAB Personnel Deployment Function readies departing Airmen
