U.S. Air Force Chaplain (Capt.) Joshua Zarzana, a chaplain, speaks to service members during a Personnel Deployment Function on March 30, 2023, at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C. PDFs allow service members to meet with unit representatives from around base to ask questions about family care, finances and other personnel-related matters prior to deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Treffry)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.30.2023 Date Posted: 04.07.2023 14:23 Photo ID: 7728009 VIRIN: 230330-F-HL483-001 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.51 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JBAB Personnel Deployment Function readies departing Airmen [Image 3 of 3], by Jason Treffry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.