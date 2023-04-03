Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBAB Personnel Deployment Function readies departing Airmen [Image 1 of 3]

    JBAB Personnel Deployment Function readies departing Airmen

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2023

    Photo by Jason Treffry 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    U.S. Air Force Chaplain (Capt.) Joshua Zarzana, a chaplain, speaks to service members during a Personnel Deployment Function on March 30, 2023, at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C. PDFs allow service members to meet with unit representatives from around base to ask questions about family care, finances and other personnel-related matters prior to deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Treffry)

