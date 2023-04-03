Team Kingsley Airmen coined by TAG

Mr. Kalani Kolii, 173rd Logistics Readiness Squadron Wing Plans, was coined by the Oregon Adjutant General, Major General Michael Stencel, Apr. 4, 2023 at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon. Koli was recognized for his role in coordinating airlift and transportation for the Tyndall TDY after multiple cancellations and diverts due to extreme winter weather . (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jennifer Shirar)

Date Taken: 04.04.2023 Date Posted: 04.07.2023 Location: KLAMATH FALLS, OR, US