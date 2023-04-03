Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Team Kingsley Airmen coined by TAG [Image 8 of 9]

    Team Kingsley Airmen coined by TAG

    KLAMATH FALLS, OR, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2023

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jennifer Shirar 

    173rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Mr. Wyatt Stinnett, 173rd Medical Group, was coined by the Oregon Adjutant General, Major General Michael Stencel, Apr. 4, 2023 at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon. Stinnett was recognized for his drill status guardsman roll as the medical group first sergeant and leadership within his section as a drill status guardsman and Title 5 civilian. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jennifer Shirar)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2023
    Date Posted: 04.07.2023 14:09
    Photo ID: 7727981
    VIRIN: 230404-Z-NV612-1022
    Resolution: 4269x2840
    Size: 4.53 MB
    Location: KLAMATH FALLS, OR, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Kingsley Airmen coined by TAG [Image 9 of 9], by SMSgt Jennifer Shirar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Team Kingsley Airmen coined by TAG
    Team Kingsley Airmen coined by TAG
    Team Kingsley Airmen coined by TAG
    Team Kingsley Airmen coined by TAG
    Team Kingsley Airmen coined by TAG
    Team Kingsley Airmen coined by TAG
    Team Kingsley Airmen coined by TAG
    Team Kingsley Airmen coined by TAG
    Team Kingsley Airmen coined by TAG

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Oregon Air National Guard
    Recognition

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT