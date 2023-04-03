Mr. Wyatt Stinnett, 173rd Medical Group, was coined by the Oregon Adjutant General, Major General Michael Stencel, Apr. 4, 2023 at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon. Stinnett was recognized for his drill status guardsman roll as the medical group first sergeant and leadership within his section as a drill status guardsman and Title 5 civilian. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jennifer Shirar)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.04.2023 Date Posted: 04.07.2023 14:09 Photo ID: 7727981 VIRIN: 230404-Z-NV612-1022 Resolution: 4269x2840 Size: 4.53 MB Location: KLAMATH FALLS, OR, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Kingsley Airmen coined by TAG [Image 9 of 9], by SMSgt Jennifer Shirar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.