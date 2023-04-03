Army Medical Readiness Development in focus during Capability Days

Translucent-skin skull models sit on display as part of the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command’s Capability Days event, Fort Detrick, Md., April 6, 2023. Medical development industry representatives joined the USAMRDC team here to learn about the continuum of combat casualty care, from moment of injury through aerial medical evacuation, and the capabilities USAMRDC and its subordinate units are currently developing for the U.S. Joint Force. The USAMRDC Capability Days event is the culmination of months of planning between the command and teams with its subordinate units and is an opportunity for the U.S. Army’s premier medical development commands – under the USAMRDC umbrella – to showcase the latest technologies under development for America’s Warfighters. (U.S. Army Photo by T. T. Parish/Released)

