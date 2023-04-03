Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Medical Readiness Development in focus during Capability Days [Image 7 of 11]

    Army Medical Readiness Development in focus during Capability Days

    FORT DETRICK, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2023

    Photo by T. T. Parish 

    U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity (USAMMDA)

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Lucas Wentlandt, diagnostics and competitive technology noncommissioned officer in charge with the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research, treats a notional casualty during a demonstration of lifesaving care as part of the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command’s Capability Days event, Fort Detrick, Md., April 6, 2023. Medical development industry representatives joined the USAMRDC team here to learn about the continuum of combat casualty care, from moment of injury through aerial medical evacuation, and the capabilities USAMRDC and its subordinate units are currently developing for the U.S. Joint Force. The USAMRDC Capability Days event is the culmination of months of planning between the command and teams with its subordinate units and is an opportunity for the U.S. Army’s premier medical development commands – under the USAMRDC umbrella – to showcase the latest technologies under development for America’s Warfighters. (U.S. Army Photo by T. T. Parish/Released)

