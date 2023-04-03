U.S. Air Force Gen. Mark Kelly, commander of Air Combat Command, presents the Distinguished Flying Cross to Master Sgt. Zachary Cooper, during the 363d Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Wing Commander’s Leadership Summit, March 28, 2023 at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va. Cooper was recognized for his actions during a force protection patrol clearing operations against the Taliban and Al-Qaeda presence in the Helmand Province, Afghanistan in February 2019. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. AJ Hyatt)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.28.2023 Date Posted: 04.07.2023 09:47 Photo ID: 7727356 VIRIN: 230328-F-GE255-1082 Resolution: 3525x2417 Size: 1.67 MB Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, COMACC presents Distinguished Flying Cross to 363 ISRW Airman for extraordinary efforts [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.