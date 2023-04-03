Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COMACC presents Distinguished Flying Cross to 363 ISRW Airman for extraordinary efforts

    COMACC presents Distinguished Flying Cross to 363 ISRW Airman for extraordinary efforts

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hyatt 

    363rd ISR Wing

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Mark Kelly, commander of Air Combat Command, pins the Distinguished Flying Cross on Master Sgt. Zachary Cooper, during the 363d Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Wing Commander’s Leadership Summit, March 28, 2023 at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va. Cooper was recognized for his actions during a force protection patrol clearing operations against the Taliban and Al-Qaeda presence in the Helmand Province, Afghanistan in February 2019. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. AJ Hyatt)

    This work, COMACC presents Distinguished Flying Cross to 363 ISRW Airman for extraordinary efforts [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Anthony Hyatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Combat Command
    Distinguished Flying Cross
    Intel
    ISR
    COMACC
    363d ISR Wing

