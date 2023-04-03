Mount Dora native graduates as honor graduate for platoon 1024, Delta Company, Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island

U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Carl M. Ternier, graduates as the honor graduate for platoon 1024, Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, South Carolina, April 7, 2023. Ternier earned this distinction over 13 weeks of training by outperforming other recruits in his platoon during a series of training events designed to test their basic Marine Corps skills. Ternier, a native of Mount Dora, Florida, enlisted with the help of Staff Sgt. Gomez, a recruiter with Recruiting Substation Orlando, Recruiting Station Jacksonville. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kevin Lopez Herrera)

