    Franklin native graduates as honor graduate for Delta Company, Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island [Image 1 of 2]

    Franklin native graduates as honor graduate for Delta Company, Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Kevin Lopez Herrera 

    6th Marine Corps District

    U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Jakob R. Pack, with platoon 1026, graduates as the honor graduate for Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, South Carolina, April 7, 2023. Pack earned this distinction over 13 weeks of training by outperforming other recruits in his company during a series of training events designed to test their basic Marine Corps skills. Pack, a native of Franklin, North Carolina, enlisted with the help of Sgt. Isaac C. Rush, a recruiter with Recruiting Substation Asheville, Recruiting Station Charlotte. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kevin Lopez Herrera)

    Date Taken: 04.07.2023
    Date Posted: 04.07.2023 09:38
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    Hometown: FRANKLIN, NC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Franklin native graduates as honor graduate for Delta Company, Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island [Image 2 of 2], by LCpl Kevin Lopez Herrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

