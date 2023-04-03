Franklin native graduates as honor graduate for Delta Company, Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island

U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Jakob R. Pack, with platoon 1026, graduates as the honor graduate for Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, South Carolina, April 7, 2023. Pack earned this distinction over 13 weeks of training by outperforming other recruits in his company during a series of training events designed to test their basic Marine Corps skills. Pack, a native of Franklin, North Carolina, enlisted with the help of Sgt. Isaac C. Rush, a recruiter with Recruiting Substation Asheville, Recruiting Station Charlotte. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kevin Lopez Herrera)

