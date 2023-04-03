Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    405th AFSB commander provides distinguished visitors, leaders with tour of LTESM-C [Image 1 of 2]

    405th AFSB commander provides distinguished visitors, leaders with tour of LTESM-C

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    04.07.2023

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    The commander of the 405th Army Field Support Brigade, Col. Crystal Hills, provides a group of distinguished visitors at the Long Term Equipment Storage and Maintenance Complex with a tour of the facility following the LTESM-C’s official opening ceremony in Powidz, Poland, April 5. Once activated, Army Field Support Battalion-Poland, 405th AFSB, will be responsible for the command and control of all Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 operations and equipment at the LTESM-C. (Photo by Lt. Col. Alan Manzo)

