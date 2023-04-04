Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    April 4, 2023 – Chief of Staff of the Air Force General Charles Q. Brown Jr. visits NWC [Image 2 of 4]

    April 4, 2023 – Chief of Staff of the Air Force General Charles Q. Brown Jr. visits NWC

    UNITED STATES

    04.04.2023

    Photo by Kristopher Burris 

    U.S. Naval War College

    NEWPORT, RI -- Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., visits U.S. Naval War College (NWC), April 4, 2023. During the visit Brown met with NWC President Rear Adm. Shoshana S. Chatfield and welcomed one of the last surviving Tuskegee Airmen, Brig. Gen Enoch “Woody” Woodhouse while addressing students, staff and faculty before holding a separate brief with U.S. Air Force and Space Force Students. Brown was appointed the 22nd CSAF in August 2020. In his role, he serves as the Air Force officer responsible for the organization, training and equipping of 689,000 active-duty, Guard, Reserve and civilian forces in the U.S. and overseas. (U.S. Navy photo by Kristopher Burris/Released)

