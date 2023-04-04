April 4, 2023 – Chief of Staff of the Air Force General Charles Q. Brown Jr. visits NWC

NEWPORT, RI -- Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., visits U.S. Naval War College (NWC), April 4, 2023. During the visit Brown met with NWC President Rear Adm. Shoshana S. Chatfield and welcomed one of the last surviving Tuskegee Airmen, Brig. Gen Enoch “Woody” Woodhouse while addressing students, staff and faculty before holding a separate brief with U.S. Air Force and Space Force Students. Brown was appointed the 22nd CSAF in August 2020. In his role, he serves as the Air Force officer responsible for the organization, training and equipping of 689,000 active-duty, Guard, Reserve and civilian forces in the U.S. and overseas. (U.S. Navy photo by Kristopher Burris/Released)

