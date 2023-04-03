First Female Graduate of Jungle Leaders Course, JWTC 2023

OKINAWA, Japan (March 31, 2023) Information Systems Technician 1st Class Nicole Kazyak answers interview questions after she graduated from the 2-23 Jungle Leaders Course at the Jungle Warfare Training Center in Okinawa, Japan March 31, 2023. The Jungle Leaders Course teaches service members to navigate and survive in the jungle over 30 training days and Kazyak is the first-ever female to graduate from this course. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jessica Ann Hattell)

