    First Female Graduate of Jungle Leaders Course, JWTC 2023 [Image 2 of 7]

    First Female Graduate of Jungle Leaders Course, JWTC 2023

    KADENA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.31.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jessica Hattell 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    OKINAWA, Japan (March 31, 2023) Information Systems Technician 1st Class Nicole Kazyak graduates from the 2-23 Jungle Leaders Course at the Jungle Warfare Training Center in Okinawa, Japan March 31, 2023. The Jungle Leaders Course teaches service members to navigate and survive in the jungle over 30 training days and Kazyak is the first-ever female to graduate from this course. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jessica Ann Hattell)

    Date Taken: 03.31.2023
    Date Posted: 04.07.2023 01:57
    Photo ID: 7727154
    VIRIN: 230331-N-PQ586-1119
    Resolution: 7706x5504
    Size: 6.29 MB
    Location: KADENA, OKINAWA, JP 
    This work, First Female Graduate of Jungle Leaders Course, JWTC 2023 [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Jessica Hattell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    KADENA
    OKINAWA
    LEADERSHIP
    MARINES
    USNAVY

