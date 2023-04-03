USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts Flight Quarters with Army Black Hawk Helicopter

SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 4, 2023) – Seaman William Taylor, from Boston, signals to pilots in an HH-60M Black Hawk helicopter assigned to U.S. Army 2nd Squadron, 6th Cavalry, as it lifts off from the flight deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69). Milius is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

