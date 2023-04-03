SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 4, 2023) – Seaman William Taylor, from Boston, signals to pilots in an HH-60M Black Hawk helicopter assigned to U.S. Army 2nd Squadron, 6th Cavalry, as it lifts off from the flight deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69). Milius is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2023 21:54
|Photo ID:
|7726968
|VIRIN:
|230404-N-UA460-1032
|Resolution:
|6508x4339
|Size:
|886.05 KB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts Flight Quarters with Army Black Hawk Helicopter [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT