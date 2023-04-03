Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts Flight Quarters with Army Black Hawk Helicopter [Image 2 of 5]

    USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts Flight Quarters with Army Black Hawk Helicopter

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    04.04.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Johnson 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 4, 2023) – Seaman William Taylor, from Boston, directs Sailors on the flight deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) after chocking and chaining an HH-60M Black Hawk helicopter assigned to U.S. Army 2nd Squadron, 6th Cavalry, while operating in the South China Sea, April 4. Milius is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

    Date Taken: 04.04.2023
    Date Posted: 04.06.2023 21:54
    VIRIN: 230404-N-UA460-0416
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    This work, USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts Flight Quarters with Army Black Hawk Helicopter [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Black Hawk
    DESRON 15
    HH-60M
    Milius
    CTF 71

