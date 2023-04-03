Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Mobile Conducts OMSI [Image 2 of 4]

    USS Mobile Conducts OMSI

    GUAM

    03.25.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    PACIFIC OCEAN (March 25, 2023) From the left: Lt. Calvin Davies, ship's navigator, Coast Guardsman Lt. Kyle Swanney, assigned to Tactical Law Enforcement Team Pacific, District 14, and Mr. Perry Tewasmal, a liaison and ship rider for the Pacific Island nation Pohnpei, discuss contacts of interest on the bridge of the Independence-variant littoral combat ship the USS Mobile (LCS 26) for the Oceania Maritime Security Initiave (OMSI), March 25. The Secretary of Defense OMSI increases U.S. Coast Guard maritime security and domain awareness support in Oceania through operations in remote U.S. Exclusive Economic Zones and bilateral ship rider agreements with Pacific Island nations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Victoria Granado)

    IMAGE INFO

    TAGS

    USS Mobile (LCS 26)

