USS Mobile Conducts OMSI

PACIFIC OCEAN (March 27, 2023) Sailors assigned to the Independence-variant littoral combat ship the USS Mobile (LCS 26) Blue Crew and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 49 (HSM 49) conduct flight quarters for the Oceania Maritime Security Initiave (OMSI), March 27. The Secretary of Defense OMSI increases U.S. Coast Guard maritime security and domain awareness support in Oceania through operations in remote U.S. Exclusive Economic Zones and bilateral ship rider agreements with Pacific Island nations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Victoria Granado)

