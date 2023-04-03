230405-N-SN516-2283 PACIFIC OCEAN (April 5, 2023) U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Sheila Martinez, from El Paso, Texas, signals to the fleet dry cargo/ammunition ship USNS Washington Chambers (T-AKE 11) as pallets are delivered during a replenishment-at-sea (RAS) aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73). Decatur, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Negron)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.05.2023 Date Posted: 04.06.2023 18:04 Photo ID: 7726793 VIRIN: 230405-N-SN516-2283 Resolution: 6355x4237 Size: 966.7 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Decatur Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Washington Chambers [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 David Negron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.