    Decatur Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Washington Chambers [Image 2 of 5]

    Decatur Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Washington Chambers

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.05.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class David Negron 

    USS DECATUR

    230405-N-SN516-2118 PACIFIC OCEAN (April 5, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors participate in a replenishment-at-sea with the fleet dry cargo/ammunition ship USNS Washington Chambers (T-AKE 11) aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73). Decatur, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Negron)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2023
    Date Posted: 04.06.2023 18:04
    Photo ID: 7726791
    VIRIN: 230405-N-SN516-2118
    Resolution: 4409x6613
    Size: 845.38 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Decatur Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Washington Chambers [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 David Negron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Decatur
    CSG 11
    DDG 73

